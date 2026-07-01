Rev Chris Matchett appointed Canon of St Eunan’s Cathedral Raphoe

The Bishop of Derry and Raphoe has confirmed a senior new cathedral appointment in Donegal.

Bishop Andrew Forster has announced the appointment of Rev Chris Matchett as a Canon of St Eunan’s Cathedral in Raphoe.

He will take up the stall previously held by Canon David Skuce, who has retired after 37 years in ministry.

While a date has yet to be confirmed for his formal Service of Installation, the appointment is now active.

For the past three years, Canon Matchett has served as Priest-in-charge of Clondevaddock and Mevagh parishes, and has also been appointed Rural Dean for the Kilmacrennan East and West deaneries.

Bishop Andrew said the appointment recognises Canon Matchett’s faithful service and outstanding leadership, while also paying tribute to his predecessor Canon David Skuce, who has retired after long service in the diocese.