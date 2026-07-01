The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 01/06/2026

Today we address illegal dumping impacting local business in Letterkenny, escalating scooter safety concerns, a vital water infrastructure upgrade for Letterbrick, and the exciting launch of an upcoming listener getaway to sunny Spain.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with a thorough review of the front pages, tracking the leading local and national headlines breaking this morning.

🗑️ Port Road Dumping Frustrations: Letterkenny businessman James Molloy, who runs the popular Brosef Coffee dock on the Port Road, joins the show. He voices his growing frustration over persistent illegal dumping right on his business’s doorstep and slams the local authority for a perceived lack of enforcement action.

🛴 The Scooter Safety Push: Cllr Mícheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig joins Greg to discuss escalating e-scooter safety concerns. He highlights severe anxieties raised by local residents regarding reckless riding and calls for stricter regulations to protect pedestrians on our footpaths.

🚰 Major Water Investment for Letterbrick: Deputy Pat “the Cope” Gallagher takes to the airwaves to warmly welcome a substantial new infrastructure investment. The funding is secured to significantly upgrade and future-proof the local water supply for residents across the Letterbrick area.

🌍 Venezuelan Earthquake Crisis: We speak to Donegal-based Venezuelan native Antonio Rodriguez following the devastating earthquakes that have struck his home country. Antonio shares firsthand accounts of the impact on families and makes a heartfelt appeal to the people of the Northwest to back international rescue and relief efforts.

🧠 Jigsaw Youth Mental Health Report: Dr Joseph Duffy, CEO of the youth mental health charity Jigsaw, alongside former service user Rachel, joins the studio to break down the key findings of their 2025 Annual Report, highlighting the surging demand for youth counseling services across Donegal.

🪧 Misspelled Irish Road Signs: Local listener Dara O’Neill contacts the show to highlight a series of glaring spelling errors on official Irish-language road signs across the county. He calls on Donegal County Council to urgently audit and rectify the signage to protect the integrity of the language.

☀️ Highland in the Sun Launch! Country music star and presenter David James joins Greg in-studio for the highly anticipated launch of the ‘Highland in the Sun’ trip heading to Torremolinos next May. He breaks down the incredible travel deals, artist lineup, and booking details exclusively available to our listeners.