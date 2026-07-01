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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Three boil or restriction notices were issued for Donegal water supplies in 2025

The Environmental Protection Agency says Ireland’s drinking water remains safe, but warns the system needs to become more resilient.

Its latest report shows almost 200,000 people were affected by boil water or restriction notices last year, three of them in Donegal, with boil water notices  issued for Culdaff and Glenties/Ardara, while restrictions were issued for Gortahork/Falcarragh.

The number of public water supplies considered ‘at risk’ has fallen from 45 to 35, with just one in Donegal. The report notes work on the Milford supply was due for completion in June of this year.

The EPA’s Program Manager Noel Byrne says Uisce Éireann must continue investing in treatment plants to protect public health……..

 

You can access the full report HERE

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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