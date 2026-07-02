Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

24 people rescued as Lough Swilly RNLI responds to trio of callouts

Three separate lifeboat callouts in just 10 days have highlighted the importance of safety checks for boat users in Donegal waters.

Lough Swilly RNLI says its all-weather lifeboat was launched three times between June 23rd and 27th after vessels suffered mechanical failures.

In total, 24 people were brought to safety after crews were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard or diverted from training to respond.

In all three incidents, the lifeboat crew established a tow and brought the vessels to safe harbour.

The RNLI is now urging boat users to carry out proper maintenance checks, plan ahead and ensure they have a reliable means of calling for help.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cigarettes
News

Cigarette stash goes up in smoke after Derry seizure

2 July 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with 1973 Aughnacloy murder released on bail

2 July 2026
Danielle McLoughlin
News, Top Stories

Appeal lodged over life sentence in Danielle McLaughlin murder case

2 July 2026
Lough Swilly Shannon Class Lifeboat V2
News, Top Stories

24 people rescued as Lough Swilly RNLI responds to trio of callouts

2 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

cigarettes
News

Cigarette stash goes up in smoke after Derry seizure

2 July 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with 1973 Aughnacloy murder released on bail

2 July 2026
Danielle McLoughlin
News, Top Stories

Appeal lodged over life sentence in Danielle McLaughlin murder case

2 July 2026
Lough Swilly Shannon Class Lifeboat V2
News, Top Stories

24 people rescued as Lough Swilly RNLI responds to trio of callouts

2 July 2026
jeffrey donaldson
News, Audio, Top Stories

Police condemn online naming of protected victims in Donaldson court case

2 July 2026
pregnant-gd53aa436b_1920
News, Top Stories

Almost half of first-time births induced at Letterkenny University Hospital

2 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube