24 people rescued as Lough Swilly RNLI responds to trio of callouts

Three separate lifeboat callouts in just 10 days have highlighted the importance of safety checks for boat users in Donegal waters.

Lough Swilly RNLI says its all-weather lifeboat was launched three times between June 23rd and 27th after vessels suffered mechanical failures.

In total, 24 people were brought to safety after crews were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard or diverted from training to respond.

In all three incidents, the lifeboat crew established a tow and brought the vessels to safe harbour.

The RNLI is now urging boat users to carry out proper maintenance checks, plan ahead and ensure they have a reliable means of calling for help.