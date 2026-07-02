More than €318,000 to Donegal community groups

More than €318,000 has been allocated to Community Groups across Donegal.

This comes as part of the Local Enhancement Programme for 2026.

The investment aims to deliver essential upgrades, equipment purchases, and facility improvements for organisations.

Welcoming the news Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher says it is a tremendous boost for Donegal.

He added that community groups across the county both large and small are the backbone of local life.

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(Groups in receipt of funding)

Active Seniors Lettermacaward and Doochary €760.00

An Gailearaí Dhún na nGall GLC €5,000.00

An Machaire Le Cheile CLG €1,000.00

Aodh Ruadh GAA Club €5,000.00

Ard Baithin Residents Group €750.00

Ardara Ladies GAA Club €1,000.00

Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland €1,000.00

Awake Tourism €5,000.00

Ballindrait badminton club €1,000.00

Ballintra Active Group €500.00

Ballintra Orange Hall €5,000.00

Ballybofey & Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce €889.00

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Tidy Towns €5,000.00

Ballylennon Presbyterian Church (Hall) €1,000.00

Balor DCA Group CLG €1,000.00

Barrack Hill Town Park Steering Committee €5,490.54

BASICC – Ballybofey & Stranorlar Integrated Community Company €889.00

Board of Management -Loreto Secondary School €1,000.00

Bruckless Community Centre CLG €5,000.00

Buncrana Community Garden €1,000.00

Buncrana Tidy Towns Initiative €1,000.00

Butt Drama Circle €1,000.00

Cappry Rovers FC €1,000.00

Carndonagh Boxing Club €1,000.00

Carndonagh Football Club CLG €1,000.00

Carrigans Tidy Towns €5,000.00

Carrigart Development Association €1,000.00

Carrowmenagh Community Centre €5,000.00

Castlefin Celtic F.C. €1,000.00

Castlefinn Tidy Towns €5,000.00

CDP na Rosann CTR €5,000.00

Céim Aniar CTR €1,000.00

Church Hill Community Development Group €500.00

CLG Ghleann Fhinne €1,000.00

Clogher Le Cheile €637.78

Cloughaneely Men’s Shed €5,000.00

Coiste Cultúir Loch an Íuir €1,000.00

Coiste Forbartha Ceantair Mhín an Aoire €5,000.00

Coiste Forbartha Croithli €1,000.00

Coiste Forbartha Ghleann Bhairr €978.23

Coiste Forbartha Mín Ná Leice €1,000.00

Colgan Community & Resource Centre Limited €1,000.00

Comharchumann Forbartha & Fostaíochta Árainn Mhór €1,000.00

Comharchumann Forbartha Ghaoth Dobhair €5,000.00

Comhlucht Traenach na Gaeltachta Láir (2000)Teoranta €5,000.00

County Donegal Railway Restoration CLG €1,000.00

Creeslough Community Day Centre €5,000.00

Crolly Anglers.

Association €892.00

Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise CLG €5,000.00

Crossroads Community Christmas lights €1,000.00

Cumann Iacsairí Bhaile na Finne €1,000.00

Derryveagh Boxing Club €1,000.00

Desertegney Youth Club Incorporating Dunree FC €1,000.00

Donegal Ancestry CLG €982.19

Donegal Archers €1,000.00

Donegal Athletics County Board €1,000.00

Donegal Community Games €1,000.00

Donegal Town Basket Club €1,000.00

Drimarone Development CLG €1,000.00

Drumkeen Environmental Community Group €5,000.00

Dungloe Amateur Boxing Club €1,000.00

Fanad Development Association €1,000.00

Fanad United Football Club €5,000.00

Finn Valley Family Resource Centre €5,000.00

Finn Valley Rugby Club €1,000.00

Finn Wheelers Cycling Club €1,000.00

Fort Dunree Military Museum CLG €529.00

Foxhall Community Hall €5,000.00

Frosses Hall Committee €1,000.00

Glen Rovers FC €1,000.00

Glengad Community Association CLG €5,000.00

Go Visit Inishowen (Explore Inishowen) €936.24

Golf Cumann Gaoth Dobhair €1,000.00

GRASP (Greater Responsibility and Awareness in Suicide Prevention) €630.00

Halla Paróiste Chill Chartha €5,000.00

Illies Community Development Association €5,000.00

Illistrin FC €5,000.00

Inishowen Traditional Singers’ Circle / Ciorcal Amhránaíochta Traidisiúnta Inis Eoghain €921.22

Ionad Pobail Cholmcille CTR €1,000.00

Keadue Rovers Football Club €1,000.00

Killaghtee Active Retirement Association €1,000.00

Killaghtee Temp LOL 1319 €1,000.00

Killybegs Employment Project Ltd €1,000.00

Killybegs Festival and Events €5,000.00

Killygordon And Crossroads Youth Club CLG €1,000.00

Killymard Hall Committee €1,000.00

Kilmacrennan Community Hall CLG €1,000.00

Kilmacrennan Men’s Shed €1,000.00

Kilmacrennan, Termon, Gartan, Churchill and Trentagh Community First Responders €5,000.00

Letterkenny boxing club €1,000.00

Letterkenny Community Centre CLG €1,000.00

Letterkenny Community Development Project Clg €5,000.00

Letterkenny Community Gardens €980.00

Lettermacaward Development CLG €5,000.00

Lifford Association Tourism Commerce Heritage CLG (LATCH CLG) €966.40

Lifford Celtic FC €1,000.00

Lifford Clonleigh Community Centre (St. Patricks Church, Murlog) €995.00

Lifford Meals on Wheels Services €919.00

Longvale Community Fishery €820.00

Malin Head Community association Ltd €1,000.00

Manorcunningham Pipe Band €1,000.00

Mevagh Day Centre clg €1,000.00

Mevagh Development Association €5,000.00

Mevagh Mens Shed / Sciobol na bhFear, Na Dunaibh €1,000.00

Milford Ju Jitsu Club €1,000.00

Mountcharles Dyslexia Group €1,000.00

Moville and District Family Resource Centre €5,000.00

Moville Men’s Shed €1,000.00

Moyne Pipe Band €1,000.00

Moyne Ulster-Scots Association

(Youth Club) €1,000.00

Muff Community Development €5,000.00

Muileann Coirce Leitir CTR €1,000.00

Naomh Padraig Leifear GAA CLG €5,000.00

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin €1,000.00

Planet Youth €874.00

Pobail Pairtiocht Iar Dheisceart Dhun na nGall €1,000.00

Premier Darts Community €5,000.00

Radharc na Cille Residents Association €1,000.00

Ramelton Community Playgroup €1,000.00

Raphoe Cathedral Hall Managemeny Committee Clg €500.00

Raphoe Community In Action CLG €976.10

Raphoe Family Resource Centre Clg. €5,000.00

Raphoe Seniors Friday Club €1,000.00

Rathmullan Tidy Towns under the banner of Rathmullan the Way Forward Clg €957.00

Ray Community Group €5,000.00

Raymochy Parishes Historical Society €750.00

Red Hughs GAA Club €1,000.00

Rosses Men’s Shed €1,000.00

S.N Glasáin €1,000.00

Sliabh Sneacht Centre CLG €5,000.00

St Brigids Youth & Community Co Operative Society Ltd

T/A Clonmany Youth & Community Resource Centre €5,000.00

St Johnston & Carrigans Groups LTD €5,000.00

St. Columba’s Community Development Group €5,000.00

St. Johnston Orange Lodge €1,000.00

St. Ninians Convoy Parish Church €1,000.00

Swilly Sisters’ Shed €958.00

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation €5,000.00

The Finn Valley Guild ICA €800.00

The Forge Family Resource Centre €5,000.00

Thiepval Memorial Hall €1,000.00

Trustees of Leghawney Hall CLG €5,000.00

Twin Towns Boxing Club €1,000.00

Twin Town’s Projects CLG €1,000.00

Whitestrand United Football Club €1,000.00