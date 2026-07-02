Almost half of first-time births induced at Letterkenny University Hospital

The HSE says increasing medical interventions in pregnancy and childbirth reflect a changing profile among expectant mothers.

It comes as almost half of the first-time births at Letterkenny University Hospital were induced.

The HSE says maternity services in the North West are facing increasing complexity due to rising maternal age and higher rates of conditions such as obesity and diabetes in pregnancy.

In a statement to Highland Radio, the HSE says these factors mean more women require enhanced monitoring and care during pregnancy.

It says up to May 2026, the induction rate for first-time mothers at Letterkenny University Hospital is 48.6%, broadly in line with the national average of 48.4%.

The Caesarean section rate for first-time mothers is 43.7%, slightly below the national average of 44.3%.

The HSE says improving women’s experience of maternity care remains a priority, with a focus on choice, informed decision-making and respectful, individualised care.