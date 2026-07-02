Calls for accountability over stalled €50m rail project

The Dáil has been told the Government is “engaging intensively” with Iarnród Éireann and the contractor involved in a €50 million rail project that has run into major difficulties.

It follows a recommendation from Irish Rail that the traffic management system should be terminated due to significant delivery delays.

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty has criticised the situation, saying there must be accountability over what he describes as wasted public money.

The Donegal Deputy says taxpayers are being left to foot the bill for a project that may never be delivered:

Tánaiste Simon Harris says the Transport Minister has met with those involved:

The exchange ended in heated scenes in the Dáil, with the Ceann Comhairle repeatedly calling for order.

The Tánaiste accused Pearse Doherty of trying to create social media clips, while Deputy Doherty asked Simon Harris if he had “practised his responses in the mirror last night”.

Order was eventually restored following the fiery back-and-forth.