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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Cllr Farren calls to protect pier jumping

An Inishowen councillor says people should not be prevented from pier jumping, describing it as a long-standing part of coastal life.

It follows the installation of railings at Portnablagh aimed at discouraging the activity, which has traditionally taken place in the area during the summer.

Cllr Ali Farren highlights that due to the lack of swimming facilities in Buncrana, using the Pier for leisure activity is essential for local communities.

Cllr Farren adds that he would not like to see similar measures introduced in Inishowen:

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