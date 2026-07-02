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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Derry security alert ends with nothing found

A security alert in the Waterside Link area of Derry has ended, with nothing untoward found.

Police and technical experts searched a suspicious vehicle which lasted several hours before the alert ended this morning.

In a statement this morning, Inspector Keith Courtney says the alert began at around 4pm yesterday, and police immediately implemented a public safety operation. Roads were closed, the train station was evacuated, and a number of cordons were put in place.

He says police know this caused significant disruption for the public, given the time of day, and thanks all those impacted for their patience and co-operation.

As enquiries continue, Inspector Courtney is urging anyone who may have been in the area of Waterside Link or the train station yesterday, or in recent days, and noticed anything unusual or suspicious to contact police.

The train station has reopened, as have any roads that were closed last evening.

 

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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