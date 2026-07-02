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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Freddie Gonzalez – Our vision is to take Finn Harps to the top of Irish football and into Europe

Freddie Gonzalez

Filipino businessman and former footballer Freddie Gonzalez says he wants to take Finn Harps to the top of Irish football and into European competitions.

The potential investor at Finn Park has ambitions of building a state-of-the-art training centre akin to those of the best clubs across Europe.

A special meeting will take place on Sunday, July 5th, for members to vote upon the takeover but there is no doubt Gonzalez is full of ambition in his bid to gain ownership of the Ballybofey club.

Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore has been speaking to Gonzalez ahead of this Sunday’s meeting and he highlighted some of the initial plans he would have if he came in.

Those plans include getting Harps back into the Premier Division, hiring full-time expert staff and improving the facilities at Finn Park until the time comes to move into a new stadium in the next year or two…

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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