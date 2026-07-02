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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

HIQA publishes report following assessment of centres owned by Emeis Ireland

HIQA has published a report today following a comprehensive investigation of Emeis Ireland, the parent company of 24 nursing homes across the country.

Two of the centres under its umbrella were the subject of an RTE Investigates programme, which depicted unacceptable care practices in two of those nursing homes.

HIQA inspectors undertook risk-based inspections of both nursing homes, and also undertook a targeted programme of inspections in all of the other nursing homes under the Emeis umbrella, three of them in Donegal.

The three Donegal nursing homes under the Emeis Ireland umbrella are Beach Hill Manor in Fahan, and Brindley Manor and Brentwood Manor, both in Convoy.

None of the three Donegal facilities featured on the programme, and no claims or allegations have been made about any of them.

In the reports published today, one non-compliance, in the area of premises, was found in Beach Hill Manor following an inspection in December, with a November inspection at Brindley Manor also identifying one non-compliance, again in the area of premises.

The latest Brentwood Manor inspection, also in November identified three non-compliances in the area of premises, personal possessions and governance and management.

Following the three inspections registration restrictions were imposed on all three centres. In the cases of Beach Hill and Brindley Manor, they have been removed.

A restriction at Brentwood Manor relating to premises remains in place.

The full report on Emeis Ireland can be read HERE

 

Reports and infographics on the three local inspections –

 

Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home

 

Brindley Manor Nursing Home

Brentwood Manor Nursing Home

 

 

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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