Ireland should be more than ‘best boys in class’ as EU Council President – Cllr Murray

An Inishowen councillor says Ireland must use its Presidency of the Council of the European Union to stand up for the interests of Irish people.

Councillor Jack Murray was in Brussels as Ireland officially assumed the Presidency yesterday, where he met with a number of EU representatives, including the Belgian Ambassador to Ireland.

He says Ireland should do more than simply be ‘the best boys in class’ during its time in office and should use the role to advocate for the country’s priorities.

Councillor Murray also says Donegal should receive positive discrimination when it comes to the allocation of EU funding.