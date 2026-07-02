Litter fines to increase as government promises more resources to local authorities

People caught littering will face bigger fines from the 1st of September under new Government measures announced today.

The on-the-spot penalty will increase from €150 to €250, a rise of 70%.

A new €250,000 fund will also help councils provide more dog waste bins and bag dispensers in parks, beaches and greenways.

It comes as the latest National Litter Survey shows litter levels continued to improve last year.

However, pedestrians remain the biggest source of litter, accounting for almost four in every ten items discarded.