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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

McBrearty seeking compensation scheme for tenants in social homes affected by defective concrete

A Donegal councillor says there should be a compensation scheme for tenants of defective social homes in Donegal that acknowledges the mental trauma that they have been forced to endure.

Cllr Frank McBrearty told a Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District meeting that this is an issue all over Donegal, using an affected development in St Johnston as an example.

He said such a scheme should operate independently of a scheme to remediate the houses, details of which still haven’t been released by the state.

Cllr McBrearty says waiting for that scheme is just one of the stresses such tenants are enduring……………

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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