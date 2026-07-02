Talking Soccer with Anthony Gorman – League Of Ireland Preview

Finn Harps & Derry City are both in action in the SSE Airtricity League tomorrow evening (Friday).

Amidst takeover talk, Harps take on Wexford at Finn Park looking for their first win in six games when they face Wexford in the First Division.

Sunday will see a special meeting take place to vote on the potential takeover at Finn Park by Filipino businessman Freddie Gonzalez.

In the top flight, Derry City returned to the Ryan McBride Brandywell last week and got off to a winning start by beating Drogheda United 2-0 – The Candy Stripes are back at home tomorrow when they face bottom-side Waterford.

To talk all things Finn Harps and Derry City, former Harps manager Anthony Gorman spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score last night.

Mark & Anthony first talked about the potential new investment at the Ballybofey club…