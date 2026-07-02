The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 02/06/2026

Today we address a major EU regulatory clampdown on the health sector, rural bin collection withdrawals, data privacy complaints generated by AI, a centenary celebration for a landmark Buncrana business, and controversial bans on our coastlines.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with our thorough daily review of the front pages, tracking the leading local and national headlines breaking this morning.

🌿 The Battle over Vitamin Regulation: We dive into a major regulatory row as the EU proposes strict new laws aimed at lowering the maximum permitted potency levels for everyday vitamins and supplements. Health shop owner Finn Murray joins the show to explain why this is a negative move for consumer choice, outlining a massive online petition fighting the changes.

🚛 Rural Refuse Services Withdrawn: Cllr Martin Scanlon raises a burning issue for rural households after certain waste collection companies advised customers they are withdrawing services from some areas. While the operators blame poor road conditions, Cllr Scanlon firmly believes the decisions are driven strictly by commercial motives.

🤖 The AI Data Complaint Surge: Graham Doyle of the Data Protection Commission (DPC) reveals a staggering 45% increase in complaints received by the watchdog. Fascinatingly, he notes that a significant number of these submissions are now being entirely drafted using AI, resulting in complaints that are frequently muddled and entirely off-point.

🌊 The Portsalon Pier Jumping Ban: A controversial ban on pier jumping at Portsalon has sparked intense local debate. Cllr Ali Farren weighs in on the issue, demanding that Donegal County Council formally clarify whether this prohibition represents official local authority policy moving forward.

👞 A Century of Grants Shoes: Siobhán Stapleton joins Greg to reflect on the incredible history of Buncrana’s iconic Grants Shoes. She marks a phenomenal milestone as the third-generation family business celebrates 100 years on Main Street with a special customer appreciation day this weekend.

🗑️ Tackling Illegal Dumping: Minister Alan Dillon joins the show to outline new, robust legislative measures introduced by the government to clamp down on fly-tipping. We also get localized feedback on the plan from Gerard McCormack of Letterkenny Tidy Towns.

💼 Business Matters Preview: Chris Ashmore stops by to preview this week’s Business Matters podcast, catching us up on all the essential commercial and economic news shaping the Donegal landscape.