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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

The Score – 02/07/26

This week on The Score…

We delve more into the proposed takeover at Finn Harps as we hear more from potential investor Freddie Gonzalez while Anthony Gorman will preview this week’s games for Finn Harps & Derry City in the SSE Airtricity League.

We also hear from headliner Danny Duffy ahead of this Saturday’s Fight Night At The Valley 2 event in the Twin Towns and Paul O’Donnell joins us to talk all things American Football as a big weekend beckons for the North West Vipers…

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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