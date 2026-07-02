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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Unsettled conditions at Malin Head weather station in June

Met Éireann has published its monthly climate statement, highlighting weather trends recorded across the country.

At Malin Head weather station, June brought a number of notable records.

The station recorded the highest number of wet days nationwide, with rain falling on 21 days during the month.

It also recorded the country’s highest daily sunshine total, with 15 and a half hours of sunshine on Saturday the 20th.

Highlighting the unsettled conditions, Malin Head also recorded the lowest mean monthly temperature in the country at 13.7 degrees Celsius, one degree above the long-term average.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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