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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Wards to be temporarily relocated at Altnagelvin Hospital

Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry is set to temporarily relocate a number of wards over the coming weeks to facilitate essential works.

The wards will remain within the hospital and retain their current names and phone numbers; the new location will be well signposted for visitors.

A spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust says the ward moves will take place between the 1st and 8th of July and will remain in place for around six to seven months while essential works are carried out to ensure the continued delivery of safe, high-quality patient care.

The Trust has also confirmed that care for older patients currently based in Ward 5 will move permanently to the newly refurbished Ward 5 at the Waterside Hospital on the Gransha site.

It says all services will continue to operate throughout the work, and every effort will be made to minimise disruption for patients, their families and visitors.

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