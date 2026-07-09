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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Another delay to the tender for crucial works on Buncrana Community Hospital

The HSE has confirmed that the tender for crucial upgrade works at Buncrana Community Hospital did not issue on 30th of June as anticipated, and the updated project review has been prioritised. It is scheduled for consideration by the National Directors at the end of this week.

In an email to local political and community representatives, the HSE says a further update is expected next week.

It had been hoped that a June 30th tender would see a contractor in place by the next local representatives briefing in September.

Local councillors Fionan Bradley and Jack Murray say this is another blow to the people of the town.

Cllr Murray says it’s very unlikely the September target will be met…………..

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