Gaeltacht campaigners seek consultation on proposed National Planning Statement

Gaeltacht housing campaign groups are calling on the Minister for Housing and the Minister for the Gaeltacht to announce a public consultation before the end of this month to address what they say are significant shortcomings contained in the Draft National Planning Statement for the Gaeltacht.

The groups say regulations that would weaken the Gaeltacht cannot be accepted.

According to TINTEÁN, BÁNÚ and Conradh na Gaeilge, certain provisions in the Draft Statement, which was published last week, are fundamentally flawed and would have serious consequences for the existing protections afforded to the Irish language in Gaeltacht areas, particularly in relation to multi-unit housing developments and planning policy.

After waiting five years for these planning guidelines from the Department of Housing and the Department of Rural and Community Development, Gaeltacht and the Islands, they say t is deeply disappointing that the Draft Statement proposes weaker Irish-language planning conditions, which they claim have no sociolinguistic basis.

The groups say if these proposals are changed, they will undermine language planning efforts and undo over twenty years of work undertaken by Gaeltacht communities with the support of the Department of the Gaeltacht and Údarás na Gaeltachta.

They’re calling for a public consultation to commence before the end of this month to give communities a meaningful opportunity to influence the final policy.

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Statement in full –

NEWS RELEASE

[Thursday, 09 July 2026]

Gaeltacht groups call for urgent public consultation on the Draft National Planning Statement for the Gaeltacht

TINTEÁN, BÁNÚ and Conradh na Gaeilge say regulations that would weaken the Gaeltacht cannot be accepted

Gaeltacht housing campaign groups are calling on the Minister for Housing and the Minister for the Gaeltacht to announce a public consultation before the end of this month to address the significant shortcomings contained in the Draft National Planning Statement for the Gaeltacht.

According to TINTEÁN, BÁNÚ and Conradh na Gaeilge, certain provisions in the Draft Statement, which was published last week, are fundamentally flawed and would have serious consequences for the existing protections afforded to the Irish language in Gaeltacht areas, particularly in relation to multi-unit housing developments and planning policy.

After waiting five years for these planning guidelines from the Department of Housing and the Department of Rural and Community Development, Gaeltacht and the Islands, it is deeply disappointing that the Draft Statement proposes weaker Irish-language planning conditions – conditions which, in our view, have no sociolinguistic basis. The Statement also proposes reducing the duration of Irish-language occupancy clauses and principal private residence requirements from 15 years to 10 years. These proposals represent a weakening of the statutory obligation under section 10(2)(m) of the Planning and Development Act to protect “the linguistic and cultural heritage of the Gaeltacht.” The campaign groups believe that, unless these proposals are changed, they will undermine language planning efforts and undo over twenty years of work undertaken by Gaeltacht communities with the support of the Department of the Gaeltacht and Údarás na Gaeltachta.

As community-based organisations representing Gaeltacht areas, we are calling for a public consultation to commence before 31 July this year to give communities a meaningful opportunity to influence the final policy and to address the serious shortcomings identified in the Draft Statement. As an environmental assessment and associated public consultation will be required in any event, we are seeking a consultation and review process before the Department of Housing publishes the final Statement. TINTEÁN, BÁNÚ and Conradh na Gaeilge have also requested an urgent meeting with the Housing Minister to discuss these matters.

Among the key changes TINTEÁN, BÁNÚ and Conradh na Gaeilge are calling for are the following:

that there be no weakening of existing Irish-language planning protections for multi-unit housing developments contained in current County Development Plans and Local Area Plans. For example, currently the Waterford Gaeltacht has an 80% language condition for multi-house units, compared to new proposals of just 37% of houses being put aside for Irish speakers. This is despite 81% of those in the Port Láirge Gaeltacht reporting Irish-language capacity in the last Census;

that Irish-language occupancy clauses should remain in force for at least 15 years, as provided for in existing Development Plans, rather than being reduced to 10 years;

that the proposed 3km radius requirement relating to demonstrating a local social need when applying for planning permission in the Gaeltacht be removed for Irish speakers.

Maitiú de Hál, TINTEÁN spokesperson said:

“Gaeltacht communities have been experiencing depopulation for years as a result of a flawed planning system that has failed to serve the needs of the Gaeltacht as a rural Irish-speaking community. This Draft Statement does not improve that situation – in fact, it will make matters worse. We are calling on the Government to listen to our concerns and to carry out the public consultation that was promised from the outset. When communities are excluded from decisions that directly affect them, they are being failed, as has happened in this instance, with zero consultation taking place with Gaeltacht community groups amongst others on this. If we and the State are serious about securing the future of the Gaeltacht, urgent action is now required.”

John Prendergast, Conradh na Gaeilge Advocacy Manager, added:

“It is not acceptable that a Statement with legal effect would weaken Gaeltacht communities and reduce the protections currently provided by existing County Development Plans and Local Area Plans. The various provisions contained in this Statement must be grounded in sound sociolinguistic evidence, and the expertise that already exists must be used to ensure that the challenges facing Gaeltacht communities can be overcome so that Irish can remain a viable community language. It is essential that the voice of the Gaeltacht is clearly reflected throughout this important process – something that is currently absent.”

Donncha Ó hÉallaithe, member of BÁNÚ, concluded:

“Gaeltacht communities are frustrated and disappointed with the Gaeltacht Planning Statement published last week. It’s not only deficient but the new regulations would be weakening the current protections for Irish as a community language in the majority of the local authorities when promotion and support is what’s needed. It’s hard to understand how the Minister for the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary, accepted this Planning Statement, which takes the wind out of the sails of the Language Planning Process in many Gaeltacht areas and which discourages many who care about the Irish language. If the Government is serious about preserving and strengthening Irish as a language spoken in the small amount of the country as it is still spoken in, the provisions relating to the Gaeltacht must be repealed until consultation happens with the Gaeltacht communities and language planning experts have done an assessment on the actions within”.

The organisations are calling for a comprehensive public consultation on the Draft National Planning Statement to be announced no later than the end of July, with the sections relating specifically to the Gaeltacht forming an integral part of that consultation.