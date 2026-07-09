Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Harris calls for diplomacy as US and Iran hostilities escalate

The US has launched a second night of air strikes against Iran, after President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire was over.

Iranian state media says explosions have been reported at a number of locations along the country’s southern coast.

The latest military action follows attacks on three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, raising fresh fears of a wider conflict in the Gulf. There are already signs of oil prices rising again.

The Tánaiste and Finance Minister says the latest escalation in the Gulf underlines the need for diplomacy and stability, as he prepares to chair today’s meeting of EU Finance and Economy Ministers in Brussels.

Simon Harris is also due to meet the head of the International Energy Agency, as he sets out Ireland’s priorities for the EU presidency……………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hormuz
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris calls for diplomacy as US and Iran hostilities escalate

9 July 2026
Senator Manus Boyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major investment needed in the home care service – Boyle

9 July 2026
UU Teachers Centre 1
News, Top Stories

Planning permission granted for new building at UU’s Magee Campus

9 July 2026
ceolnacoille
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 8ú Iúil Scoil Samhraidh Ceol na Coille

8 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

hormuz
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris calls for diplomacy as US and Iran hostilities escalate

9 July 2026
Senator Manus Boyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major investment needed in the home care service – Boyle

9 July 2026
UU Teachers Centre 1
News, Top Stories

Planning permission granted for new building at UU’s Magee Campus

9 July 2026
ceolnacoille
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 8ú Iúil Scoil Samhraidh Ceol na Coille

8 July 2026
breiandanny
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 24ú Meitheamh Joe Armstrong/Brian Danny Minnie/Eoghan MacGiolla Bhríde

8 July 2026
juanet
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

RuailleBuaille 1ú Iúil le Máire Ní Fhearraigh & Janet Harbison

8 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube