Harris calls for diplomacy as US and Iran hostilities escalate

The US has launched a second night of air strikes against Iran, after President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire was over.

Iranian state media says explosions have been reported at a number of locations along the country’s southern coast.

The latest military action follows attacks on three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, raising fresh fears of a wider conflict in the Gulf. There are already signs of oil prices rising again.

The Tánaiste and Finance Minister says the latest escalation in the Gulf underlines the need for diplomacy and stability, as he prepares to chair today’s meeting of EU Finance and Economy Ministers in Brussels.

Simon Harris is also due to meet the head of the International Energy Agency, as he sets out Ireland’s priorities for the EU presidency……………