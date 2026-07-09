HSE invites service users to get involved in new consultative council and panel

HSE West and North West is inviting people to join a new service users panel, and also a service users panel. Officials say they’ve looking at creating new ways for patients, families and carers to work together with staff towards improving services, and they are now inviting people from all backgrounds across Donegal to get involved.

They say these new involvement opportunities will create formal ways for people who use healthcare services to provide recommendations and contribute to developing solutions which reflect the their needs and priorities.

The HSE says it wants to make its services better, fairer, and more accessible, and anyone with an interest in contributing their time, insights and experience to this partnership process is being urged to get involved.

Regional Executive Officer Tony Canavan says the process of partnership goes beyond seeking feedback or engagement from patients ; they want to ensure that those who are impacted by decisions have a seat at the table when strategies are designed and services are evaluated.

As well as filling out a survey, people can apply to join the Patients, Service Users and Carers Council, a small group working with senior leaders to set priorities and guide regional plans, or the Patients, Service Users and Carers Panel, a wider group of people interested in getting involved in different health and social care activities and services across the region.

More details HERE

The survey can be accessed HERE

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Release in full –

HSE invites patients, service users and carers in Donegal to apply for new engagement opportunities

08 July 2026

HSE West and North West is creating new ways for patients, families and carers to work together with staff, sharing their lived experience and improve services. We are now inviting people from all backgrounds across Donegal to get involved.

These new involvement opportunities will create formal ways for people who use healthcare services to provide recommendations and contribute to developing solutions which reflect the needs and priorities of patients, service users and carers.

We want to make HSE services better, fairer and more accessible and are now inviting anyone with an interest in contributing their time, insights and experience to this partnership process to get involved.

You do not need any formal qualifications to take part. We value the knowledge and perspectives that come from using health and social care services or caring for a family member.

If there are any barriers that may make it difficult for you to participate, we encourage you to apply. Support is available to help facilitate your involvement.

Donal Conway, a member of the public collaborating with the HSE said “If you feel your voice, or your community’s voice, has not been heard in the past, this is your chance to get involved and make a difference.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us, people like you who represent patients, service users, carers and people whose voices have not been heard before, so the people of the HSE WNW Region will have the chance to use their voices.

“Your voice will be part of the drive to shape how the many services are designed, delivered, improved on and maintained to a standard that is acceptable to the many thousands of patients and services users of all ages, throughout the entire HSE WNW Region and ultimately to the whole of the HSE.”

Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer, HSE West and North West said “I cannot overstate how important it is for the lived experience of patients and service users to inform our systems, governance and quality of care. This process of partnership goes beyond seeking feedback or engagement from patients; we want to ensure that those who are impacted by decisions have a seat at the table when strategies are designed and services are evaluated.

“I am extremely grateful to those who volunteer their time, experience and valuable insights to make our services better, fairer and more accessible and would encourage anyone who is interested to get involved.”

Jacopo Villani, Regional Patient and Service Users Lead said “Creating the Regional Council and Panel is an opportunity to strengthen the role of patients, service users and carers in shaping healthcare. Improvements happen when lived experience is valued alongside professional expertise. By working together, we can build a culture of inclusion, trust and shared learning that leads to better services and better outcomes for everyone.”

HSE West and North West Patient and Service User Participation

There are two ways to get involved:

Join the Patients, Service Users and Carers Panel

A wider group of patients, service users and carers who are interested in getting involved in different health and social care activities and services across the region.

Apply for the Patients, Service Users and Carers Council

A small group of patients, service users and carers working with senior leaders to set priorities and guide regional plans.

Express your interest

Complete the expression of interest form https://surveys.hse.ie/t/HSE_ WNW if you would like to get involved in partnership opportunities. The form should take about 10-15 minutes to complete.

The closing date to apply is 23rd August 2026

Find out more about partnership in HSE West and North West. https://www.saolta.ie/content/ patient-and-service-user- partnership