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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Major investment needed in the home care service – Boyle

The Seanad has been told that the home help service requires a major investment programme to improve training, pay, support and retention.

The issue was raised by Senator Manus Boyle, who said he’s been hearing more and more cases in Donegal in which someone was discharged from hospital after being promised a certain number of home help hours, but that support never materialised.

This, he says, leaves families desperately trying to bridge the gap.

Senator Boyle stressed the situation must be addressed…………

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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