Planning permission granted for new building at UU’s Magee Campus

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee has granted planning permission for a major new Teaching and Student Centre at Ulster University’s Magee Campus on Northland Road, marking what it says is another significant milestone in the enhancement of higher education facilities in the city.

The approved development will see the construction of a new multi-storey teaching building, connected by a bridge link to the existing MM and MU campus buildings.

The university says the project is supporte d by significant investment from the Government of Ireland through the Shared Island Fund, and will expand higher education on both sides of the border.

Aerial view of the site

DCSDC statement in full –

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee has granted planning permission for a major new Teaching and Student Centre at Ulster University’s Magee Campus, marking another significant milestone in the enhancement of higher education facilities in the city.

The approved development will see the construction of a new multi-storey teaching building, connected by a bridge link to the existing MM and MU campus buildings. The state-of-the-art facility will provide modern lecture theatres, classrooms, computer laboratories, student support services, administrative accommodation and an ancillary café with social learning spaces designed to support collaboration and student wellbeing.

The proposal also includes associated landscaping and courtyard areas, alterations to the existing service road, as well as accessible car parking and cycle parking infrastructure.

The development forms part of Ulster University’s ongoing investment in its Magee Campus and is intended to support the expansion of teaching facilities and enhance the overall student experience.

Welcoming the decision, Chair of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee, Councillor Pat Murphy, said: “I was delighted to see progress today on this important development at UU’s Magee Campus. This investment represents a significant addition to the educational infrastructure within our city. The new Teaching and Student Centre will provide modern, high-quality facilities that will support students, staff and the wider university community for many years to come.

“As a Committee, we recognise the crucial role that Ulster University plays in driving educational attainment, economic growth and regeneration across the North West. Today’s approval is a welcome and positive step forward in supporting the university’s ambitions and strengthening Magee’s position as a leading centre for learning, innovation and opportunity.”