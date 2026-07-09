Preliminary Enquiry date in Gallagher case set for next week

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard today that a Preliminary Enquiry in the case of a priest charged with sex offences has been set for next week.

Edward Gallagher (59) of Orchard Park in Lifford had been charged with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2 and April 17 2025 and 7 further offences, including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch sexual activity on April 17 of last year, as well as charges of possessing indecent images of children.

At today’s sitting, Derwin Harvey, defence solicitor for Gallagher, told the court that while a date had been fixed for July 16, he had yet to receive any papers in the case.

A prosecutor told the court that the papers had been collected by the PSNI and so there was no reason why a Preliminary Enquiry could not go ahead on July 16.

Mr Harvey told the court he could accept service of the papers and the committal proceedings have now been fixed for July 16.

Gallagher remains in custody at Maghaberry Prison and appeared at today’s hearing by video link.