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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Temporary repairs to 26 Buncrana social homes to take up to 16 weeks

Work to stabilise 26 social homes affected by defective concrete in Buncrana is expected to take around 16 weeks, weather permitting.

Donegal County Council’s decision to carry out temporary repair works has faced criticism, with concerns raised that the houses need to be fully remediated under the Government’s planned redress scheme for local authority homes, which is still to be unveiled.

Not all of the affected properties across the three estates will receive the works.

The council says some homes have deteriorated too far and their tenants will instead be offered alternative accommodation, although details of those arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

Assistant Senior Engineer for Housing Capital with Donegal County Council, Donal Walker, told today’s Greg Hughes Show the works are not intended as a permanent solution:

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