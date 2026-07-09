Tender issued for long-awaited Buncrana Community Hospital redevelopment

The HSE has confirmed the tender for crucial works at Buncrana Community Hospital has now been issued following an update last evening that it did not go out.

Political and community representatives have been informed this afternoon of the quick change after it was anticipated this would happen next week.

There is now renewed hope that contractors will be in place for works to begin in September.

Cllr Fionán Bradley has welcomed the long-awaited development:

Cllr Jack Murray adds that it is a point of frustration to receive mixed messages on delays, but is hopeful about progress: