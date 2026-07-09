Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Tender issued for long-awaited Buncrana Community Hospital redevelopment

The HSE has confirmed the tender for crucial works at Buncrana Community Hospital has now been issued following an update last evening that it did not go out.

Political and community representatives have been informed this afternoon of the quick change after it was anticipated this would happen next week.

There is now renewed hope that contractors will be in place for works to begin in September.

Cllr Fionán Bradley has welcomed the long-awaited development:

Cllr Jack Murray adds that it is a point of frustration to receive mixed messages on delays, but is hopeful about progress:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

DCB MICA DEFECTIVE COMCRETE (3)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Temporary repairs to 26 Buncrana social homes to take up to 16 weeks

9 July 2026
Buncrana community hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tender issued for long-awaited Buncrana Community Hospital redevelopment

9 July 2026
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

Preliminary Enquiry date in Gallagher case set for next week

9 July 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 09/07/2026

9 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

DCB MICA DEFECTIVE COMCRETE (3)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Temporary repairs to 26 Buncrana social homes to take up to 16 weeks

9 July 2026
Buncrana community hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tender issued for long-awaited Buncrana Community Hospital redevelopment

9 July 2026
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

Preliminary Enquiry date in Gallagher case set for next week

9 July 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 09/07/2026

9 July 2026
Gaeltachtsign
News, Top Stories

Gaeltacht campaigners seek consultation on proposed National Planning Statement

9 July 2026
Mullooly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mullooly challenges Taoiseach to protect rural Ireland in EU budget discussions

9 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube