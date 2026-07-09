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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Ward stresses need for more community living services in Donegal

Donegal TD Charles Ward has called for the expansion of public and not-for-profit community living services in the county.

Deputy Ward says the need for such services is increasing nationally, but particularly in Donegal, where there are adults with intellectual disabilities living in homes that are crumbling, with nowhere to go.

In the Dail, Deputy Ward supported of a motion put forward by the Social Democrats which called on the government to publish a five-year national, community living strategy for adults with an intellectual disability.

He said the HSE is making some progress, but a lot more needs to be done…………

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