Business Matters, Ep 304: New boat tours on Lough Swilly – plus a website on what Letterkenny has to offer

In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore finds out all about new sightseeing boat tours on Lough Swilly, plus a look at a recently launched website that promotes Letterkenny and what it has to offer.

First up, Chris has been speaking to Derry native Conor Cummings about his new business venture, Swilly Boat Tours.

He runs a variety of sightseeing trips around the spectacular coastline of Lough Swilly, doing both public and private tours .

The tours include trips that take you to beaches and caves around the peninsula and taking in the sights of the likes of Fanad Lighthouse, Fort Dunree and the Pollet Sea Arch.

The feedback has been very encouraging, and Conor already has plans to provide more options with a second boat.

The tours takes in some spectacular scenery, as can be seen on his website: Swilly Boat Tours

Chris has also been finding out more about a new website, GoVisitLetterkenny.ie

Brian Gallagher is the Acting Chair of Letterkenny Tourism and he joined Chris to explain the thinking behind it, and how it can be a boost for a range of businesses and the local economy by highlighting what the town has to offer and how if can be a great base to explore the county.