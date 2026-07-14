Deputy Ward calls for supports for farmers affected by DCB

A Donegal TD has called on the Agriculture Minister to introduce supports for farm and agricultural buildings affected by defective concrete.

Deputy Charles Ward claims that defective concrete was used across rural Ireland in farm sheds, milking parlours, storage units, boundary walls and slurry tanks.

He says slurry tanks built with defective material are beginning to crack, weaken, and fail, posing an environmental risk.

Deputy Ward adds that farmers feel left behind:

Full exchange between Deputy Ward and Minister Heydon: