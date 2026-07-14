Letterkenny Milford MD discusses proposal to name old Courthouse project after Frank Grimes

Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has discussed a motion that the old courthouse be named after Frank Grimes.

Proposing the motion, Cllr Michael McBride said since 1971, Frank Grimes and his family employed hundreds of people over the years, with 12 restaurants and 350 employees at the peak of the success of the Four Lanterns.

He said Frank Grimes was a generous sponsor of many community and sporting events and teams, and naming the courthouse development after him would be an appropriate way of honouring his legacy.

Officials pointed out that consultants working on the project have marketing and branding as part of their brief, and this decision will be conveyed to them. They also stressed that this is a regional project that goes beyond Letterkenny.

They added the intention is that the old courthouse becomes a destination experience in its own right, and there is concern that naming the Letterkenny Courthouse after a significant local figure may not convey this message.

Cllr McBride said he will leave his motion on the table, and no counter motion was proposed.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan pointed out that a workshop some weeks ago had discussed the issue at length in what he termed an honest discussion, and he was disappointed to see the issue brought before the members today.