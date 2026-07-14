Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Letterkenny Milford MD discusses proposal to name old Courthouse project after Frank Grimes

Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has discussed a motion that the old courthouse be named after Frank Grimes.

Proposing the motion, Cllr Michael McBride said since 1971, Frank Grimes and his family employed hundreds of people over the years, with 12 restaurants and 350 employees at the peak of the success of the Four Lanterns.

He said Frank Grimes was a generous sponsor of many community and sporting events and teams, and naming the courthouse development after him would be an appropriate way of honouring his legacy.

Officials pointed out that consultants working on the project have marketing and branding as part of their brief, and this decision will be conveyed to them. They also stressed that this is a regional project that goes beyond Letterkenny.

They added the intention is that the old courthouse becomes a destination experience in its own right, and there is concern that naming the Letterkenny Courthouse after a significant local figure may not convey this message.

Cllr McBride said he will leave his motion on the table, and no counter motion was proposed.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan pointed out that a workshop some weeks ago had discussed the issue at length in what he termed an honest discussion, and he was disappointed to see the issue brought before the members today.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, July 14th

14 July 2026
Conservation photo 2
News, Top Stories

Water restrictions in place for seven days in some areas

14 July 2026
Courthouse Flyer
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD discusses proposal to name old Courthouse project after Frank Grimes

14 July 2026
Ward July 2026
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Ward calls for supports for farmers affected by DCB

14 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, July 14th

14 July 2026
Conservation photo 2
News, Top Stories

Water restrictions in place for seven days in some areas

14 July 2026
Courthouse Flyer
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD discusses proposal to name old Courthouse project after Frank Grimes

14 July 2026
Ward July 2026
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Ward calls for supports for farmers affected by DCB

14 July 2026
bank-of-ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

BOI urge music fans to be wary of ticket scams

14 July 2026
59c43e1d-c7f2-4a79-8370-e02b7420fec6
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry man says YouTube is still failing to protect teenagers from eating disorder content

14 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube