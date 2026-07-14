Water restrictions in place for seven days in some areas

Uisce Éireann says overnight restrictions on water usage will remain in place across Donegal for the next seven days.

The Utility says they are necessary in a number of locations to protect daytime supplies and allow treated water reservoirs to recharge.

Restrictions will remain in place overnight at the Lough Mourne Water Supply Zone from 8pm and 8am.

On the Gorahork/Falcarragh, Creeslough/Dunfanaghy, Lettermacaward and Ballyshannon Public Water Supplies restriction will be in place from 10pm to 7am.

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(Full details from Uisce Éireann)

Overnight restrictions remain in place in parts of Co Donegal as high demand continues

Restrictions remain necessary in a number of locations to protect daytime supplies and allow treated water reservoirs to recharge.

As part of these measures, overnight restrictions on some of the county’s water supplies will continue for the next seven days.

These include:

Lough Mourne Water Supply Zone: Customers supplied in Crossroads, Convoy, Lifford, Raphoe, Rossgier areas may experience low pressure or supply disruptions between 8pm and 8am.

Gort an Choirce/ An Fál Carrach Water Supply: Overnight restrictions remain in place from 10pm to 7am and may result in supply disruptions for customers in Gort an Choirce, An Fál Carrach, Machaire Uí Rabhartaigh, Doire Chonaire and surrounding areas.

Leitir Mhic an Bhaird Public Water Supply: To help reservoirs with treated water recover and protect daytime supplies, overnight restrictions remain in place for customers in Port Nua, Ros Beag and surrounding areas between 10pm to 7am.

An Craoslachh/Dún Fionnachaidh Water Supply: Customers in An Craoslachh, Dún Fionnachaidh and surrounding areas may experience reduced pressure as flows are redirected within the network to preserve reservoir levels between 10pm to 7am

Ballyshannon Public Water Supply: Overnight restrictions will be in place for customers in Rossnowlagh, Ardeelin, Carrickfad and surrounding areas between 10pm to 7am. Customers in these areas may experience supply disruptions during these times.

Customers can find practical water-saving advice and access Uisce Éireann’s Water Conservation Calculator on www.water.ie/conservation.

Tips to Conserve Water

• Drop the hose: Use a rose-head watering can over a hose or sprinkler. Aim for the roots. Water plants early or late in the day to limit evaporation.

• Take short showers instead of a bath: Reducing your shower time can save up to 10 litres of water per minute. A typical bath uses 80 litres.

• Turn off the tap: Not running water while brushing your teeth or shaving can save up to six litres a minute. Keep a jug of water in the fridge for drinks.

• Fill up your appliances: Only run your washing machine and dishwasher when they have a full load.

• Fix dripping taps: A single dripping tap can waste between 5,000 and 10,000 litres of water a year.

• Use a basin in the sink: Use a basin when rinsing vegetables or washing dishes and reuse that water for your plants.

• Clean the car with a sponge: When washing your car, avoid the hose and use a bucket and sponge instead.

• Install a water butt: Use it to collect rainwater from your gutters for gardening or washing the yard.

• Pick plants wisely: Opt for low-water plants like lavender or olive trees. Established plants and lawns often don’t need watering unless there’s a drought.

• Lock in moisture: Add bark or plant material to flower beds to prevent evaporation or use gel beads in pots to keep roots hydrated.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278 or at www.water.ie

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For further updates, visit the service and supply section of www.water.ie.