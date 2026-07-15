Donegal athletes named in 24 strong Irish squad for World Athletics U20 Championships in the USA

Some of Ireland’s rising athletic stars will will head to the United States next month for the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships in Oregon.

Athletics Ireland has named a 24 strong squad which includes Tir Chonaill AC’s Ethan Dewhirst, who will compete in the 400m hurdles, and Letterkenny AC’s Erin Friel, who is set to compete in the 4×400 metres relay.

Harry McElwaine of Letterkenny AC has been named as a non-travelling reserve for the men’s 4×400 metres relay.

The championships have provided a launchpad for many of Ireland’s biggest athletics names over the years. Previous Irish medallists include Ciara Mageean, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Finn Valley AC’s Sommer Lecky.