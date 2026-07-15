€2.2 million in back-to-school payments to reach almost 5,500 Donegal families

Almost 5,500 Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance payments will be issued to families in Donegal this week.

The payments are available for children aged from two years old up to their final year of secondary school.

Families will receive €160 for children aged between two and 11, while those with children aged 12 and over in second-level education will receive €285.

A total of €2.2 million will be paid out across Donegal.

The payments come as families prepare for another costly back-to-school period, with new research showing that more than one in four parents expect to go into debt to cover school expenses this year.