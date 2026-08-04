The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 04/08/2026

Today we address pressing healthcare delays in Donegal, small business struggles under regulatory costs, disturbing harassment faced by female public representatives, and the return of a long-standing community festival.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: Donna-Marie Doherty fills in for Greg today and opens the show with a look at the leading news stories across the morning papers. Headline coverage focuses on severe gaps in breast cancer follow-up care in Letterkenny, along with national coverage of the public wake and funeral for Oscar-winning musician Glen Hansard.
🚍 School Bus Ticket Despair: Listener Kathleen joins the show to share her deep frustration after her daughter was denied a school bus transport ticket for the upcoming term. Kathleen highlights the baffling inconsistency of the transport system, noting that her six older children were all deemed eligible for the exact same route in Letterkenny.
🚬 Small Business vs. Licensing Costs: Teresa from Mullins Shop in Malin Head speaks about her difficult decision to stop selling cigarettes and vapes due to an escalating annual licensing fee of €1,800. Local representative Cllr Ali Farren also joins the conversation to address the heavy financial burden these regulatory costs impose on small rural retailers.
⚠️ Harassment of Female Politicians: Cllr Dakota Nic Mheanman bravely speaks out about her horrific experience with ongoing targeted harassment. She shares details of being harassed by a man who has been systematically targeting female councillors across Ireland while claiming to be a pedophile.
👮 Community Garda Information: Garda Gráinne Doherty delivers this week’s frontline brief, bringing listeners the latest local police appeals, crime prevention advice, and public safety updates across Donegal.
🎉 Milford Summer Festival Revived: Donal Cullen and Geraldine Boucher drop into the studio to share the exciting news that the Milford Summer Festival is officially returning this year for the first time in two decades, bringing community celebrations, music, and family entertainment back to the area.
🏥 Specialist Care Delays: Listener Helena shares the harrowing ordeal her husband is currently facing at Letterkenny University Hospital while waiting for an urgent transfer bed at Beaumont Hospital for specialist renal care. Helena expresses deep anxiety over the delays, as the kidney she donated to her husband a decade ago is now in jeopardy.
🎗️ Irish Cancer Society Responds: Emma Harte from the Irish Cancer Society joins Donna-Marie to respond to growing public concern and frustration surrounding slow response times and follow-up care delays affecting cancer services at Letterkenny University Hospital.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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