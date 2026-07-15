‘Greatest art heist in history’ claim as Dáil debates AI use of artists’ work

The use of artists’ work to train artificial intelligence without permission was debated in the Dáil yesterday.

Sinn Féin brought forward a motion calling for stronger protections to ensure Irish artists are not having their creative work used to train AI systems without their consent or fair payment.

The party’s spokesperson on Gaeilge, the Gaeltacht, Arts and Culture, Aengus Ó Snodaigh described it as the greatest art heist in history, saying copyrighted work is being used to create AI-generated content that competes directly with artists.

Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue welcomed the motion and said protecting creators in the age of AI will be a key priority during Ireland’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union: