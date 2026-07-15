Hot weather puts pressure on Donegal water supplies as restrictions remain

Households across Donegal are being asked to conserve water as demand increases during the current spell of hot weather.

Overnight water restrictions will remain in place across parts of the county for the next six days.

Restrictions in the Lough Mourne Water Supply Zone will run from 8pm until 8am, while supplies serving Gorahork/Falcarragh, Creeslough/Dunfanaghy, Lettermacaward and Ballyshannon will have restrictions from 10pm until 7am.

A hosepipe ban was introduced in parts of Donegal last year, but Regional Asset Operations Manager with Uisce Eireann, Anthony Skeffington, says the circumstances are different this time around: