Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

House prices in South Donegal soar by 65% new CSO figures reveal


House prices in South Donegal have surged by almost two-thirds in the space of a year, according to new CSO figures.

The data breaks Donegal into three Eircode areas F92, F93 and F94, covering Letterkenny, Lifford and Donegal respectively.

While average prices in Letterkenny and Lifford fell, with decreases of 4% and 15% bringing prices to just over €215,000 and €160,400, the picture was very different in South Donegal.

The F94 area recorded a 65% increase, with the average house price rising from €185,000 to €261,800.


Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

rathmullan whale
News, Top Stories

Council monitoring whale that washed ashore at Rathmullan Beach

15 July 2026
house housing home (1)
News, Top Stories

House prices in South Donegal soar by 65% new CSO figures reveal

15 July 2026
Biomethane
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal firms awarded almost €3.8 million in biomethane funding

15 July 2026
car insurance
News

Donegal motorists paying an average of €646 for car insurance

15 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

rathmullan whale
News, Top Stories

Council monitoring whale that washed ashore at Rathmullan Beach

15 July 2026
house housing home (1)
News, Top Stories

House prices in South Donegal soar by 65% new CSO figures reveal

15 July 2026
Biomethane
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal firms awarded almost €3.8 million in biomethane funding

15 July 2026
car insurance
News

Donegal motorists paying an average of €646 for car insurance

15 July 2026
e scooter 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Increase in e-scooter injuries reported at Letterkenny University Hospital

15 July 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 15/07/2026

15 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube