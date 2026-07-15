House prices in South Donegal soar by 65% new CSO figures reveal



House prices in South Donegal have surged by almost two-thirds in the space of a year, according to new CSO figures.

The data breaks Donegal into three Eircode areas F92, F93 and F94, covering Letterkenny, Lifford and Donegal respectively.

While average prices in Letterkenny and Lifford fell, with decreases of 4% and 15% bringing prices to just over €215,000 and €160,400, the picture was very different in South Donegal.

The F94 area recorded a 65% increase, with the average house price rising from €185,000 to €261,800.



