Letterkenny-Milford MD approve proposed traffic by-laws

Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District has approved the publication of proposed new traffic by-laws, with the subsequent public consultation to include a number of issues, including the traffic wardens.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan told the meeting traffic wardens should be regarded as ambassadors for the town, but the perception is that they are concentrating more on ticketing cars rather than assisting the public with traffic movement and parking.

He says this should be a point of discussion as part of a public consultation on new parking by-laws.

In tandem with this, Cllr Brogan repeated his call for an audit of all car parking facilities in Letterkenny: