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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Safe Routes scheme ‘necessary’ for Woodlands NS – Cllr Kelly

Donegal County Council officials say they believe Woodlands National School on the Ramelton Road outside Letterkenny has applied for inclusion on the Safe Routes to Schools Schemes, but has yet to be selected for funding under this programme.

At a Municipal District meeting, they said the Safe Routes to School programme is administered by An Taisce, and the council does not have a role in the selection of projects.

The issue was raised by Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly, who says the programme is a necessary one:

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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, July 14th

14 July 2026

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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