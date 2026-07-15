The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 15/07/2026

Today we address the urgent need for long-term care contingency plans, escalating summer water shortages across Donegal, the medical debate surrounding a total e-scooter ban, and a major legislative step forward for women’s reproductive rights.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with our daily look at the front pages, reviewing the top regional and national headlines breaking this morning.

🤝 The Carer’s Contingency Crisis: We dive into a highly emotional and common dilemma facing families across Ireland. Listener Michelle joins the show to discuss her sister, Maura, for whom she provides full-time care. Michelle is seeking answers on what the HSE and the State actually provide to support independent living if a primary family carer suddenly becomes seriously ill or passes away, calling for robust, long-term state planning instead of emergency panic.

🚰 Donegal Water Levels & Restrictions: Anthony Skeffington, Regional Asset Operations Manager with Uisce Éireann, joins Greg to deliver a comprehensive overview of the public water supply. With hot weather putting immense strain on local infrastructure, he details active overnight restrictions and addresses the growing likelihood of a “hosepipe ban” in high-stress zones.

🚨 Lifford Water Woes: Local listener Viola contacts the show from Lifford to share her frustration. She reports that overnight water restrictions in her neighborhood are consistently missing the mark, with taps remaining completely dry long after the scheduled morning restoration times.

🩺 The Call for a Total E-Scooter Ban: Emergency Medicine Consultant Dr. Áine Keating joins the program to highlight a worrying surge in young people presenting to emergency departments with severe, life-altering injuries from e-scooter accidents. Backed by her medical colleagues, Dr. Keating calls for an outright ban on the vehicles unless far stricter safety measures and on-the-ground police enforcement are put in place.

🧴 Sun Care & Skin Health: Mary Ferry from Genesis joins us in-studio to share professional, practical advice on how we can best protect and nourish our skin during this intense summer heatwave.

💜 Compassionate Leave for Pregnancy Loss: Mary Herlihy, Manager of the Donegal Women’s Centre, warmly welcomes historic new Cabinet-approved legislation providing paid, statutory leave for women who suffer an early miscarriage or choose to undergo a pregnancy termination. Mary discusses the profound significance of the State recognizing these traumatic experiences without distinction, helping to break down workplace stigma and support women when they are at their most vulnerable.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news: