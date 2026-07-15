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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Two Donegal firms awarded almost €3.8 million in biomethane funding

Two Donegal companies are set to receive almost €3.8 million under the Government’s Biomethane Capital Grant Scheme.

Payments under the 2024 scheme are beginning this week, with Brookdale Biogas Ltd awarded €2.99 million, while Glenmore Generation Ltd will receive €840,000.

The funding is aimed at supporting biomethane production, strengthening rural communities, improving Ireland’s energy security and delivering long-term environmental benefits.

The grants are funded through the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility and form part of the Government’s plan to produce up to 5.7 terawatt-hours of biomethane annually by 2030.

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