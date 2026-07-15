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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Update: Rare whale spotted in Lough Swilly has died


A rare beaked whale that captured attention after being spotted in Lough Swilly has died.

The young whale washed ashore at Rathmullan beach this morning.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Pauric McGarvey, says the council’s environment section and a local marine expert have been contacted regarding the animal.

Wild Ireland founder and conservationist Killian McLaughlin, who first spotted the whale yesterday, said his observations suggested it may have been unwell.

He said the calf appeared to be too young to be separated from its mother and pod, and it would not normally be found in such shallow waters.

Cllr McGarvey is urging beachgoers not to touch the whale in the meantime:

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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