WATCH: Rare whale spotted in Lough Swilly

Video: Wild Ireland

A rare deep-sea whale has been spotted in Lough Swilly, with concerns now growing for its welfare.

The beaked whale was seen in the lough yesterday evening and is believed to have become separated from its mother and pod.

Wild Ireland founder and conservationist Killian McLaughlin, who made the sighting, says it is highly unusual to see this species alone and in such shallow waters.

He believes the whale may have been unwell, particularly as it later stranded on the Buncrana shoreline, which can indicate the animal was at risk of drowning.

Killian is asking those who spot whales or dolphins not to approach them and to contact the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group for advice: