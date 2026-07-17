Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Cllr warns Arranmore Island Fire Service is facing downgrading

A Glenties Area Cllr says Donegal County Council is downgrading the fire service on Arranmore Island, with two retained firefighter positions set to be removed.

It is understood that more volunteer firefighters will be recruited, alongside alternative arrangements to cover the work of the retained positions.

Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the move is unacceptable arguing the focus should instead be on improving the terms and conditions for fire service personnel on the island.

He is seeking a number of meetings to discuss the future of the service and raise his concerns:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireannn Leakage Reduction
News, Top Stories

Leakage reduction works to recommence in Rathmullan

17 July 2026
fuel pump
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fuel prices under pressure as wholesale petrol costs jump

17 July 2026
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

More than 6,300 people have claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance for over a decade

17 July 2026
fire service
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr warns Arranmore Island Fire Service is facing downgrading

17 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireannn Leakage Reduction
News, Top Stories

Leakage reduction works to recommence in Rathmullan

17 July 2026
fuel pump
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fuel prices under pressure as wholesale petrol costs jump

17 July 2026
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

More than 6,300 people have claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance for over a decade

17 July 2026
fire service
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr warns Arranmore Island Fire Service is facing downgrading

17 July 2026
Padraig UI Economy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mac Lochlainn says North West model is the vision for Irish Unity

17 July 2026
Thomas Sean Devine
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB Committee should be designated a full SPC – Devine

17 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube