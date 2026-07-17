Cllr warns Arranmore Island Fire Service is facing downgrading

A Glenties Area Cllr says Donegal County Council is downgrading the fire service on Arranmore Island, with two retained firefighter positions set to be removed.

It is understood that more volunteer firefighters will be recruited, alongside alternative arrangements to cover the work of the retained positions.

Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the move is unacceptable arguing the focus should instead be on improving the terms and conditions for fire service personnel on the island.

He is seeking a number of meetings to discuss the future of the service and raise his concerns: