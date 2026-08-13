Significant milestone in the development of Barnesmore Gap Greenway as planning application published

Donegal County Council has published details of the planning application, Environmental Impact Assessment, and Compulsory Purchase Order for the proposed Barnesmore Gap Greenway.

The council says it marks a significant milestone in the development of one of Donegal’s most ambitious active travel and tourism projects, creating a 37.5km walking, wheeling and cycling route linking Donegal Town with Ballybofey/Stranorlar.

The proposed greenway consists of a 3-4m shared pathway, with access available along the route for parking and visitor facilities, and direct connections to three primary schools.

The progress has been welcomed by Lifford Stranorlar Cllr Patrick McGowan…………………