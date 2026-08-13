Donegal County Council to carry out review of traffic management systems in a bid to deliver effective approach to speed ramp installation

Donegal County Council is to carry out a review of traffic management systems in a bid to develop a more cost-effective approach to the installation of traffic calming ramps in housing estates, towns, and villages.

The issue was raised by Cllr Brian Carr, who said speed ramps can cost up to €20,000 per installation.

He wants the council to provide a report within six months.

Roads Director Bryan Cannon told a recent meeting he can liaise with the Chair of the Roads and Transportation Strategic Policy Committee in relation to the suggested review being carried out as part of its programme of work.

A special plenary meeting last week on roads in July heard suggestions that Council should identify a ringfenced funding stream to support the delivery of traffic

calming measures. Mr Cannon says this would ensure a rolling programme of improvements could take place, and suggests it form part of the consideration for Budget 2027.

In a written response to Cllr Carr’s motion, he also stresses the personal responsibility drivers have when they get behind the wheel of a car, and says there is an onus on everyone to call out poor driver behaviour.