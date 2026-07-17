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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Body of woman recovered from Horn Head coastline in Donegal

The body of an adult woman has been recovered from the Horn Head coastline in Donegal.

Gardaí and the Coast Guard were alerted after the discovery in the water at Dunfanaghy at around 6pm yesterday evening.

The body was recovered by the Coast Guard and taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The local Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The outcome of that examination will determine the direction of the Garda investigation, although no foul play is suspected at this time.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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