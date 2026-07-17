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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

DCB Committee should be designated a full SPC – Devine

The outgoing Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Block Committee has repeated his call for the committee to be designated as a Strategic Policy Committee.

Cllr Thomas Sean Devine says he was frustrated during his year in the chair, because he felt rather than helping to shape policy and influence decision-making, the meetings were little more than what he termed ‘glorified workshops’.

Cllr Devine, who’s been replaced in the Chair by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, says every effort they’ve made to give the DCB committee more teeth has failed…….

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